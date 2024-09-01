Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $7,696,380.76 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $93,389,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Samuel Hoplamazian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66.

H stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.34. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $48,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 199,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

