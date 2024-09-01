Hyatt J. Brown Sells 134,640 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRO stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,223,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,893,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 24.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,979,000 after purchasing an additional 687,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,663,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

