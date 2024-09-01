iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 342 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HF Sinclair by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 93,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 173,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.5 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.