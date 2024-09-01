iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,440 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.03. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

