iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 487 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

