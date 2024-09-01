iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,429 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 162,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 678,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,564,000 after acquiring an additional 133,107 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

