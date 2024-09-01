iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

DPZ opened at $414.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.38 and its 200-day moving average is $475.24. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.