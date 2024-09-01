iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

