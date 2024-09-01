iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $315,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,267 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $113.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.29. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.