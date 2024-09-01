iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $164,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

