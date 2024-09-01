iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

MCD stock opened at $288.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

