iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth about $615,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 86.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth about $15,588,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter worth about $18,328,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE CRBG opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

