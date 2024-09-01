iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,650 TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $10,118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFI International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TFI International from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.97.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.