iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $264.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

