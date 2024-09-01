IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 504,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 511.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

