Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,175 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $253.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

