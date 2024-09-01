Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 64,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,724,000 after purchasing an additional 166,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,996 shares of company stock valued at $24,596,606 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

