Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,927 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BATS PMAY opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

