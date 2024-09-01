Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases $300,800.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,559,155.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.3 %

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 724,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 640,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

