Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells $659,400.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $32.90 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

