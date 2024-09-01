Insider Selling: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Insider Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FFBC opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.00. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

