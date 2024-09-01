Insider Selling: Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Sells C$1,213,562.97 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total transaction of C$1,213,562.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.61. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a twelve month low of C$22.10 and a twelve month high of C$33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

JWEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.36.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

