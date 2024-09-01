Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $23,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,442,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,571,384.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 254 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $21,361.40.

On Monday, July 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.79.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

