Insider Selling: PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Sells 11,586 Shares of Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,783.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $136.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $13,803,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

