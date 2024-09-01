Insider Selling: Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Senior Officer Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total transaction of C$604,100.00.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$105.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.82.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBH

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.