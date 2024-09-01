Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) COO Sells 19,511 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $701,030.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Radian Group by 859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 539.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

