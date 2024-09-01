Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading 12.5% Higher

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 73,668,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 114,215,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £701,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

