Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after acquiring an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Visa by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,725,079,000 after acquiring an additional 141,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of V opened at $276.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
