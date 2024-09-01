Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 614,116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 643.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 135,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.7% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS PJUL opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.