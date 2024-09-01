Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $633.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.