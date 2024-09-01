Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 8.8%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 59,254,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 52,920,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 9.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Intel by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.