International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 417 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,471.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 45.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 51,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

