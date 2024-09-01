International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,927 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Agree Realty by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

ADC opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

