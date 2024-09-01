International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 266 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after buying an additional 3,993,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after buying an additional 2,908,912 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $181,559,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

