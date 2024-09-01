International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

CVS Health stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

