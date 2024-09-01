International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in NiSource by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in NiSource by 2.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 211,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,988,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

