International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average is $103.20. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

