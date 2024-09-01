International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 200,684 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PM opened at $123.29 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

