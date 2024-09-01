International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 114.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in NIO by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NIO by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 244,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 158,231 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NIO by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,279,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

