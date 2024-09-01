International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.