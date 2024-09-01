International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne
In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne
SentinelOne Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
SentinelOne Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.