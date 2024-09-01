International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
COKE stock opened at $1,342.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $614.22 and a 12-month high of $1,374.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,176.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $989.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.
In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
