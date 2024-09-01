International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.7 %

HPE opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

