International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $414.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.38 and its 200 day moving average is $475.24.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Domino's Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

