International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 551,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,943,000 after purchasing an additional 56,605 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,086,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $890.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

