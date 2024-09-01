International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

