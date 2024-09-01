International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $989,099. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

