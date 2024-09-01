Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,892,738 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $73.28 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

