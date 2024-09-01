Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,243,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 658,054 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 614,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 134,791 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

