Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $476.73 and last traded at $474.67. Approximately 8,901,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 40,343,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $470.66.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,987,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

