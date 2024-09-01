Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $476.73 and last traded at $474.67. Approximately 8,901,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 40,343,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $470.66.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
