Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 105,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 41,657 shares.The stock last traded at $59.74 and had previously closed at $59.74.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $870.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.